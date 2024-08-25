Nike Ja 2 “Nightmare” Surfaces Online: Retailer Images

The Nike Ja 2 is set to make a spine-chilling debut this Halloween with its new "Nightmare" colorway, and retailer images have just been released, heightening the excitement. This edition, inspired by Ja Morant's electrifying play on the court, features a bold red and black design with a striking gold Swoosh that gleams against the darker tones. One of the most captivating elements of this colorway is the eerie depiction of zombie hands reaching up from the heels, adding a spooky touch that’s perfect for the Halloween season.
Built to match Morant's explosive style, the Nike Ja 2 "Nightmare" delivers not just in aesthetics but also in performance. The sneaker is designed with top-tier support and cushioning, ensuring it performs as impressively as it looks. This colorway captures the fearsome energy that Morant brings to every game, making it a standout in his signature line. Fans of Morant and those who love a bold, thematic sneaker will find the Nike Ja 2 "Nightmare" a must-have this Halloween. Prepare to turn heads and make a statement with this hauntingly stylish release.
"Nightmare" Nike Ja 2
The sneakers sport a red rubber sole paired with a midsole in contrasting black and red. Also, the uppers are crafted from a vibrant red material, complemented by bold red and black overlays. A gold Nike Swoosh adds a touch of shine on the sides, while a silver lace dubrae shaped like teeth adds an extra edgy detail. To top it off, the heels feature black zombie hands, injecting a spooky vibe into the design.
Sneaker News reports that the Nike Ja 2 "Nightmare" is releasing on October 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.
