Nike Ja 2 “Nightmare” Surfaces Online: Retailer Images

Nike is going all in this Halloween.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Nightmare” is releasing on October 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers sport a red rubber sole paired with a midsole in contrasting black and red. Also, the uppers are crafted from a vibrant red material, complemented by bold red and black overlays. A gold Nike Swoosh adds a touch of shine on the sides, while a silver lace dubrae shaped like teeth adds an extra edgy detail. To top it off, the heels feature black zombie hands, injecting a spooky vibe into the design.

The Nike Ja 2 is set to make a spine-chilling debut this Halloween with its new "Nightmare" colorway, and retailer images have just been released, heightening the excitement . This edition, inspired by Ja Morant's electrifying play on the court, features a bold red and black design with a striking gold Swoosh that gleams against the darker tones. One of the most captivating elements of this colorway is the eerie depiction of zombie hands reaching up from the heels, adding a spooky touch that’s perfect for the Halloween season.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.