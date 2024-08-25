Nike Ja 2 “Christmas” Gets Official Retailer Images

BYBen Atkinson48 Views
Image via JD Sports UK
Nike and Ja killed this colorway.

The Nike Ja 2 is set to dazzle this holiday season with its "Christmas" colorway. Perfectly capturing the festive spirit, this edition features a light silver base enhanced by metallic gold accents, ideal for celebrating the season in style. The uppers are decorated with intricate snowflake imprints, adding a wintry touch to Ja Morant's signature shoe. This design not only makes a visual statement but also delivers the top-notch performance and comfort that the Nike Ja series is known for, making it a must-have for both basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts this holiday season.

Ja Morant's signature sneaker, the Nike Ja 2, becomes a holiday standout with its new "Christmas" colorway. The light silver and metallic gold palette embodies festive cheer, while the snowflake imprints on the uppers add a magical, seasonal touch. This colorway is designed to turn heads during holiday games or festive gatherings. Beyond its eye-catching look, the Nike Ja 2 "Christmas" upholds the line's reputation for exceptional performance, ensuring that you can shine both on and off the court. Get ready to light up the season with these sneakers, dropping just in time for the holidays.

"Christmas" Nike Ja 2

Image via JD Sports UK

These sneakers feature an icy rubber sole complemented by a light grey midsole, with gold speckles adding a touch of sparkle. The uppers are crafted from metallic silver leather, highlighted by a bold gold Swoosh on each side. Snowflake imprints decorate the upper, giving them a winter-themed flair. Ja Morant's signature gold logo graces the tongues, adding a personal and stylish touch to the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Christmas” will be released on December 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK
Image via JD Sports UK

