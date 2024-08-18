Nike Ja 2 “Christmas” Slated For This December: First Look

Ben Atkinson
Toronto Raptors v Memphis Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 03: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies takes a shot during the game against the Toronto Raptors at FedExForum on January 03, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Celebrate a white Christmas in Ja's new shoe.

The Nike Ja 2 is set to sparkle this holiday season with the "Christmas" colorway. Embracing the festive spirit, this edition features a light silver base complemented by metallic gold accents, perfect for the season's celebrations. The uppers are uniquely adorned with snowflake imprints, adding a winter-themed touch to Ja Morant's signature shoe. This design not only stands out visually but also offers the high performance and comfort expected from the Nike Ja series, making it a top pick for both basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts this holiday.

Ja Morant's signature sneaker, the Nike Ja 2, transforms into a holiday spectacle with its new "Christmas" colorway. The sneaker's light silver and metallic gold palette reflects the festive cheer, while the detailed snowflake imprints on the uppers bring a touch of seasonal magic. This colorway is designed to catch the eye during holiday games or festive gatherings. Beyond its striking appearance, the Nike Ja 2 "Christmas" maintains the line's commitment to excellence in performance, ensuring that style meets substance on the basketball court. Get ready to shine in these sneakers as they drop just in time for the holiday season.

"Christmas" Nike Ja 2

These sneakers boast an icy rubber sole paired with a light grey midsole. Also, the sole features gold speckles. Further, the uppers are crafted from metallic silver leather, accentuated with a vibrant gold Swoosh on each side. The uppers feature snowflake imprints. Additionally, Ja Morant's distinctive gold logo adorns the tongues, adding a personal touch to the design.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Christmas” will be released on December 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

