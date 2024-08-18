Nike Ja 2 “Christmas” Slated For This December: First Look

Celebrate a white Christmas in Ja's new shoe.

Ja Morant's signature sneaker, the Nike Ja 2, transforms into a holiday spectacle with its new "Christmas" colorway. The sneaker's light silver and metallic gold palette reflects the festive cheer, while the detailed snowflake imprints on the uppers bring a touch of seasonal magic. This colorway is designed to catch the eye during holiday games or festive gatherings. Beyond its striking appearance, the Nike Ja 2 "Christmas" maintains the line's commitment to excellence in performance, ensuring that style meets substance on the basketball court. Get ready to shine in these sneakers as they drop just in time for the holiday season.

These sneakers boast an icy rubber sole paired with a light grey midsole. Also, the sole features gold speckles. Further, the uppers are crafted from metallic silver leather, accentuated with a vibrant gold Swoosh on each side. The uppers feature snowflake imprints. Additionally, Ja Morant's distinctive gold logo adorns the tongues, adding a personal touch to the design.