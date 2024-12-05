Ja Morant Brings Holiday Magic with the Nike Ja 2 "Christmas"

Some great Christmas colorways are dropping soon.

The Nike Ja 2 is ready to shine this holiday season with its festive "Christmas" colorway, and official photos are finally here. This special edition perfectly captures the holiday spirit with a light silver base complemented by dazzling metallic gold accents. Intricate snowflake imprints decorate the uppers, giving the shoe a wintry, seasonal vibe. Combining standout style with the high performance and comfort the Nike Ja series is known for, this release is sure to be a highlight for basketball players and sneaker fans alike during the holidays.

Ja Morant’s signature Nike Ja 2 makes a bold seasonal statement with its new "Christmas" colorway. The light silver and metallic gold combination exudes festive cheer, while the snowflake details add a magical touch to the design. Whether on the court or at holiday events, this colorway is made to turn heads. Beyond its striking appearance, the Nike Ja 2 "Christmas" maintains the line’s focus on exceptional performance, ensuring functionality matches its style. With official photos now available, anticipation is higher than ever for this holiday drop, which promises to deliver both seasonal flair and top-tier performance.

"Christmas" Nike Ja 2

Image via Nike

These sneakers include a frosty rubber sole paired with a pale grey midsole, accented by gold flecks for a hint of shimmer. The uppers are made from shiny silver leather, emphasized by a striking gold Swoosh on both sides. Snowflake patterns adorn the upper, adding a seasonal, winter-inspired charm. Ja Morant's gold signature logo embellishes the tongues, providing a unique and fashionable detail to the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Ja 2 “Christmas” will release on December 19th. Also, the retail price will be $130. Excitingly, this festive drop celebrates the holiday season. Additionally, the winter-themed details make this design stand out. Moreover, official photos reveal its shimmering gold accents. Finally, this release blends style and performance perfectly.

Image via Nike