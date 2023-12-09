Nike Ja 1 “Christmas” Drop Details

The Nike Ja 1, known for its cool style, is grabbing attention with its upcoming "Christmas" colorway. These sneakers don't stick to the usual red and green; instead, they rock purple and teal colors. It's like a fresh take on holiday vibes! The purple and teal mix makes them stand out in a crowd of traditional Christmas-themed shoes. People are buzzing about these kicks! They've got this retro basketball vibe that's super trendy right now. Plus, the colors—purple and teal—add a playful touch, making them perfect not just for the holidays but for any day you want to bring some fun to your outfit.

What's cool about these Nike Ja 1 "Christmas" shoes is that they're a bit different from what you'd expect for the season. They're not your typical festive colors, but that's what makes them awesome! They're unique and fresh, blending style and holiday spirit in a whole new way. With these kicks, you can rock the holiday vibe with a twist and stand out with your cool and colorful footwear game. Get ready to step into the holiday season with a bold and unconventional style statement.

"Christmas" Nike Ja 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a purple Nike react rubber sole and a vibrant teal midsole. A purple mesh constructs the uppers, with gradient leather bridging the midsole and uppers. Also, a black Nike Swoosh wraps around the heels of the sneakers and purple laces complete the design. Next, the tongues feature Ja Morant branding but the left features red and the right in blue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Ja 1 “Christmas” will be released on December 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

