Five Best Adidas Samba OG Colorways

Unveiling the top five Adidas Samba OG colorways that redefine timeless style and versatility. The iconic Samba silhouette gets a vibrant makeover with these standout variations, each boasting its unique flair and personality. From classic black-and-white to bold and daring hues, this collection showcases the enduring charm of the Samba OG in a spectrum of colors. Dive into this curated selection that captures the essence of Adidas' heritage and modern appeal in these celebrated sneaker iterations.

Adidas Samba OG "White/Black"

This black and white sneaker brings a classy style with its white leather and black details. Its retro look, with the three stripes and suede touches, goes well with any outfit. This sneaker's clean design and classic colors make it a favorite for those who love timeless fashion. You can cop this pair on Stadium Goods today!

Adidas Samba OG WMNS "Beige/White/Gum"

Of course, the Samba isn't just a men's sneaker, they have incredible options for women as well. This pair features an earthy colorway finished off with a clean gum sole. Stay stylish and comfortable in this iconic silhouette with a clean colorway.

Adidas Samba OG WMNS "Green/White"

Continuing the WMNS theme, this pair features an earthy green leather with white stripes adorning the sides. Of course, the gum sole is also present and completes this stylish pair. The suede is also green, giving this pair a hint of color that keeps a low-key look. You can purchase a pair of these Sambas on Stadium Goods right now.

Adidas Samba OG "Black/Gum"

You had to know the iconic Samba colorway was going to make an appearance on this list. The black/gum color scheme is the most recognizable and one that simply works in any season. There's a reason why this sneaker has been taking off in the last few months!

Adidas Samba OG "White/Better Scarlet"

Finally, we inject a bit of vibrant color in the last pair on this list. Featuring a dark gum rubber sole, this pair is built for all year round. A white leather base constructs the uppers, and the 3 stripes are bright red. This pair makes a statement while not being too loud. You can purchase a pair, today, at Stadium Goods.

