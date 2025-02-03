Nike Ja 2 Scratch Black Label Gets An Icy Upgrade With Swarovski

The Nike Ja 2 is getting a luxurious upgrade with an upcoming collaboration with Swarovski on the "Scratch Black Label" colorway. This release takes Ja Morant’s signature sneaker and elevates it with shimmering crystal detailing. The all-black upper features a mix of mesh and suede, giving it a sleek and premium feel. Swarovski’s signature crystal-studded claw marks add a bold and flashy touch to the sides, creating a striking contrast against the dark base. The reflective details enhance the shoe’s visual appeal, making it stand out on and off the court. The sneaker sits atop a blacked-out midsole, ensuring a seamless and stealthy look.

Small metallic silver Swooshes on the forefoot and midsole add subtle accents. On the heel, the phrase "12 AM" appears, referencing Morant’s mindset of putting in the work while others sleep. Performance remains a priority, with responsive Zoom Air cushioning and a grippy outsole built for speed and agility. Also, this blend of style and function makes the "Scratch Black Label" colorway one of the most exciting Ja 2 releases yet. Releasing later this February, the Swarovski x Nike Ja 2 is expected to be a limited drop. With its unique design and high-end detailing, this sneaker will be a must-have for fans and collectors alike.

"Scratch Black Label" Nike Ja 2 x Swarovski

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole combined with a matching midsole, highlighted by a sleek white Swoosh near the toebox. Also, the uppers are crafted from black leather, showcasing bold claw-like scratches across the sides. Further, these scratches reveal embedded crystals, adding a striking, eye-catching detail. Additionally, black laces and Ja Morant’s signature branding on the tongues complete the design, blending performance with luxury.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Ja 2 x Swarovski "Scratch Black Label" will be released on February 14th. Also, the retail price of the speakers will be $150 when they are released. This collaboration highlights premium craftsmanship. Exposed crystals elevate the black uppers. The Valentine’s Day release date adds to the excitement. The high price reflects Swarovski's luxury influence. Sneaker fans will notice every detail.

Image via Nike