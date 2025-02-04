Air Jordan 13 GS "Pine Green" Brings Fresh Energy This March

The Air Jordan 13 is getting a fresh update with the upcoming "Pine Green" colorway, a grade school (GS) exclusive. This new release keeps the classic Jordan 13 silhouette while adding a vibrant mix of white, green, and black. The upper features premium white tumbled leather, giving it a clean and polished look. Meanwhile, rich green suede wraps around the base, midsole, and heel, adding contrast and texture. Black accents on the tongue, Jumpman logo, and outsole bring balance to the design. The signature holographic emblem on the ankle remains a standout detail, tying the look to the heritage of the Jordan 13.

Additionally, the shoe sits on a white and black rubber outsole, delivering traction and durability for everyday wear. The cushioned midsole ensures comfort, making this pair perfect for both casual wear and on-court action. This GS-exclusive release is expected to be a hit among young sneakerheads. The combination of premium materials and bold color blocking makes the "Pine Green" edition stand out. With its sleek design and undeniable comfort, this Air Jordan 13 is bound to fly off shelves. Keep an eye out for release details, as these won’t stay in stock for long. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated drop.

"Pine Green" Air Jordan 13 GS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and sail midsole. Additionally, the uppers are constructed from sail leather, highlighted by a large pine green details. Further, the classic green eye is featured near the sock liner. Matching the details, pine green Jordan branding is on the tongues and adds a more color.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 13 GS “Pine Green” will be released on March 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, this release brings a fresh take on the Jordan 13 with a clean white and green color scheme. Overall, young sneaker fans will want to mark their calendars, as this pair is expected to sell out fast.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike