Air Jordan 3 GS “Moto” Gets Official Images

Inspired by Jordan's love for motorsports.

The Air Jordan 3 GS is revving up excitement with its new "Moto" colorway. Inspired by Michael Jordan's love for motorsports, this release is all about speed and style. The shoes sport a sleek black leather upper that's both smooth and striking. What really sets them apart is the hyper jade elephant print, adding a pop of color and flair. On the heels, you'll find a bold checkered design, a nod to the racing world. It’s like having a piece of the racetrack on your feet. The mix of textures and colors gives these kicks a dynamic look that stands out from the crowd.

Perfect for young sneaker fans who want to make a statement, the "Moto" colorway blends classic elements with a fresh twist. The Air Jordan 3 GS doesn't just ride on nostalgia; it races ahead with creativity and edge. Whether you're a budding sneakerhead or just love unique designs, these shoes are sure to catch your eye. Get ready to hit the streets with a pair that’s as bold and fearless as the motorsport legacy they honor. The Air Jordan 3 GS "Moto" is set to leave its mark.

"Moto" Air Jordan 3 GS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a white midsole, featuring a subtle air pocket beneath the heel for added comfort. Also, the upper is made from black leather, highlighted by hyper jade elephant print accents. Set to release later this August, this pair is perfect for the warmer months. Further, white laces and red Jordan branding on both the tongues and heels complete this pair.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 3 GS “Moto” will be released on August 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike