Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey” Officially Revealed

August is shaping up to be a huge month for sneaker releases.

The Air Jordan 3 is gearing up for another standout release with the highly anticipated "Cement Grey" colorway this summer. This new edition showcases a white base paired with sleek grey accents, blending timeless style with a contemporary twist. The refined color blocking and understated details are sure to attract sneaker enthusiasts everywhere. The Air Jordan 3 remains a cornerstone of sneaker culture, and this latest colorway both celebrates its storied legacy and offers a fresh update.

With its classic silhouette and stylish color scheme, this release is poised to sell out fast once it drops. Whether you're a devoted sneakerhead or just someone who appreciates timeless design, the Air Jordan 3 "Cement Grey" is bound to make an impression. Featuring iconic elephant print details and the signature Jumpman logo, every element of this sneaker exudes quality. Designed to blend style and performance, the Air Jordan 3 continues to be a must-have, promising to be a standout addition to any collection.

"Cement Grey" Air Jordan 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers sport a gray rubber sole and a pristine white midsole, featuring a subtle air pocket beneath the heel for added comfort. Also, the upper is made from white leather, highlighted by charcoal gray elephant print accents. Set to release later this August, this pair is perfect for the warmer months. Further, with its eye-catching design and distinctive details, this colorway is expected to capture widespread attention and make a strong impression.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey” will be released on August 31st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike