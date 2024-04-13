Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey” Unveiled For Summer 2024

The Air Jordan 3 is poised for another iconic release with its upcoming "Cement Grey" colorway dropping this summer. This highly anticipated iteration of the classic silhouette boasts a white base with sleek grey accents. This offers a timeless yet modern aesthetic. With its clean color blocking and subtle detailing, the "Cement Grey" Air Jordan 3 is sure to capture the attention of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. The Air Jordan 3 has long been revered as a cornerstone of sneaker culture, and this latest colorway pays homage to its rich heritage while also adding a fresh twist.

With its classic silhouette and stylish color scheme, this sneaker is expected to fly off the shelves upon its arrival in stores. Whether you're a seasoned sneakerhead or simply appreciate timeless design, the Air Jordan 3 in "Cement Grey" is sure to impress. From its iconic elephant print detailing to its signature Jumpman logo, every aspect of the Air Jordan 3 exudes quality. Designed for both style and performance, this sneaker is built to stand the test of time, making it a worthy investment for any sneaker enthusiast.

"Cement Grey" Air Jordan 3

The shoes boast a gray rubber sole and a pristine white midsole with a small air pocket under the heels. They have a white leather base with charcoal gray elephant print accents. Set to drop in August 2024, this pair is perfect for the warmer seasons. Overall, this sneaker colorway is bound to gain popularity and make a big splash.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey” will be released on August 31st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

