Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey” Dropping This August

This new AJ3 is fire.

Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing

Get ready to elevate your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 3's highly anticipated "Cement Grey" colorway, slated to hit shelves this August. This iconic silhouette, first introduced in 1988, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and unparalleled comfort. The "Cement Grey" iteration offers a fresh take on the classic Air Jordan 3 aesthetic, featuring a versatile color palette that effortlessly complements any outfit. The sneaker's upper showcases premium materials in a mix of grey hues. Signature elephant print overlays add a touch of texture and visual interest to the design, while subtle pops of black and white enhance its overall appeal.

Leaked images provide a glimpse of what to expect from this highly anticipated release, showcasing the sneaker's signature details and impeccable craftsmanship. From its iconic Jumpman logo to its visible Air cushioning unit in the heel, every element of the Air Jordan 3 "Cement Grey" is meticulously designed for maximum comfort and style. Sneakerheads and collectors alike are eagerly awaiting the chance to add the Air Jordan 3 "Cement Grey" to their rotation. This release promises to make a statement on and off the court.

"Cement Grey" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole with a small air bubble under the heels. The sneakers have a white leather base with dark grey elephant print details. Expected to release in August of 2024, this pair has the perfect colorway for spring and summer. Overall, there is no doubt that this sneaker colorway will quickly become a fan favorite and will be a huge release.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey” will be released on August 31st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
