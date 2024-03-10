Air Jordan 17 Low “Lightning” Detailed Look

The Air Jordan 17 Low is coming back with the highly anticipated "Lightning" colorway dropping this May. This silhouette, although often underrated, holds a special place in the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts. The upcoming release pays homage to one of the most iconic color schemes worn by Michael Jordan himself. Featuring a striking combination of black, white, and vibrant yellow, the "Lightning" edition captures the essence of classic Jordan style. Leaked images offer a glimpse of the sneaker's design, showcasing a black sole and a bold yellow midsole that commands attention.

The upper is premium white leather, providing a clean canvas for the eye-catching accents. Metallic blue details adorn the heels, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall look. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of this iconic colorway, which is sure to spark nostalgia and excitement among collectors and enthusiasts alike. With its sleek design and vibrant color palette, the Air Jordan 17 Low "Lightning" is poised to become a must-have addition to any sneaker rotation. Stay tuned for the official release date, as sneakerheads eagerly await the opportunity to cop this highly coveted silhouette.

"Lightning" Air Jordan 17 Low

Complex reports that the Air Jordan 17 Low “Lightning” will be released on May 30th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

