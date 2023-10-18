Air Jordan 17 Low “Lighting” Coming Back Next Year

When it comes to underrated Jordan Brand models, there is certainly a case to be made about the Air Jordan 17 Low. In fact, there are a lot of underrated Jumpman models out there. However, the model was worn by Michael Jordan during his time with the Washington Wizards. This is some overlooked history, which is fairly understandable. Regardless, this shoe has some truly great colorways, and it's been itching to receive some retros. Even if fans are not asking for them.

Subsequently, it seems like Jumpman is finally going to give this silhouette a bit of justice. New Air Jordan 17 Low models are reportedly going to come out in 2024. Of course, many of these will simply be retros of sneakers we saw in the past. Among them is the "Lightning" color scheme that was worn by Michael Jordan himself. In fact, according to @zsneakerheadz, this shoe is going to be making a triumphant return in 2024. Below, you can find photos of the original in all of their glory.

"Lightning" Air Jordan 17 Low

As seen from these unofficial photos, this collaboration creates a pretty toned-down colorway. The sole of the sneaker is black. The midsole of the sneaker is a vibrant yellow and the upper is mainly white leather. The sneakers feature a metallic blue accent across the heels. A black sock liner keeps your feet locked into this silhouette. Overall, this sneaker features a clean colorway with vibrant pops of yellow and blue.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Bar Detroit for the photos and information. The Air Jordan 17 Low “Lighting” is going to be released on May 30th, 2024. Also, the retail price will be $300. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

