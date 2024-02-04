Air Jordan 17 Low "University Blue" Gets A Release Date

Prepare for a stylish revival with the Air Jordan 17 Low, especially with its upcoming "University Blue" colorway. This edition brings a fresh and vibrant look to the iconic silhouette, making it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts. The "University Blue" colorway features a clean and crisp palette, with shades of blue taking center stage. The low-top design maintains the sleek profile of the Air Jordan 17, providing a modern and versatile option for casual wear. Crafted with attention to detail, the Air Jordan 17 Low showcases the signature Jordan branding, ensuring a touch of heritage in every step.

The upcoming colorway has sparked excitement for its dynamic combination of style and simplicity. Scheduled for release soon, these sneakers are expected to become a sought-after addition to the Air Jordan lineup. Whether you're a long-time fan or a newcomer to the Jordan collection, the "University Blue" edition promises to offer a refreshing take on a classic silhouette. Step into a new era of Jordan fashion with the Air Jordan 17 Low in this upcoming and vibrant colorway, ready to make a statement on the streets.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 “Thunder Blue” Officially Unveiled

"University Blue" Air Jordan 17 Low

Evident in these unofficial images, the collaboration results in a clean color scheme. The sneaker's sole is black, while the midsole sports a lively yellow hue, and the upper is predominantly crafted from white leather. Metallic blue accents grace the heels, adding a touch of sophistication. Securing your feet is a black sock liner integrated into this silhouette. In summary, this sneaker showcases a crisp color palette with vibrant bursts of yellow and blue, creating an overall clean and stylish appearance.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 17 Low "University Blue" is going to drop on August 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Nike Lunar Roam “Pure Platinum/Desert Moss” Coming Soon

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.