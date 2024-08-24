Air Jordan 17 Low “University Blue” Officially Unveiled

4 more days until this iconic shoe returns.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 17 Low "University Blue" is going to drop on August 28th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $300 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Starting with the black sole, the design transitions to a lively yellow midsole, which adds a vibrant touch. The upper, predominantly crafted from white leather, offers a crisp and fresh look. Moving to the details, metallic blue accents on the heels introduce a touch of sophistication, seamlessly tying the design together. Additionally, a black sock liner is integrated into the silhouette, ensuring both comfort and style. Overall, this sneaker presents a sharp color palette with dynamic bursts of yellow and blue, resulting in a clean and stylish appearance.

The buzz around this upcoming colorway is growing, thanks to its dynamic blend of style and simplicity. Set to release soon, these sneakers are poised to become a highly sought-after addition to the Air Jordan lineup. Whether you're a long-time Jordan fan or new to the collection, the "University Blue" edition offers a refreshing twist on a beloved classic. Get ready to step into a new chapter of Jordan fashion with the Air Jordan 17 Low, set to make a bold statement with this vibrant and eye-catching colorway.

