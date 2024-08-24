A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “Black” Wider Release Revealed

If you missed out on the raffle, there's a second opportunity.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “Black” will be released on August 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers boast a sleek gray rubber sole combined with a crisp white midsole. Also, the upper, crafted from premium black leather, is complemented by dark violet overlays that add depth to the design. Black A Ma Maniere branding is prominently featured on the tongues, while the heels are enhanced with Nike branding. Additionally, dark accents on the tongues introduce a subtle pop of color. Finally, exclusively available in women’s sizes, this WMNS edition offers a stylish and refined option for sneaker enthusiasts.

What really sets this design apart is the contrasting sail midsole that pops against the black upper, adding depth and visual appeal . The vibrant purple accents give it that extra edge, making the sneaker a must-have. With the wider release through SNKRS now confirmed, excitement is building as fans gear up to secure their pairs. Keep reading for the official release date and make sure you don’t miss out!

