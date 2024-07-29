Air Jordan 4 “White Thunder” Officially Unveiled

A new pair joins the Thunder series.

The Air Jordan 4 continues to be a cherished classic among sneaker enthusiasts, and the upcoming "White Thunder" colorway is stirring excitement ahead of its August release. This iteration features a sleek black-and-white design that melds premium materials with iconic elements. The contrasting colors bring a striking depth to the silhouette, making it a standout piece in any sneaker collection. As fans eagerly anticipate its launch, the Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder" will make a notable impact in the sneaker world and capture widespread attention.

As the release date for the Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder" approaches, sneakerheads are buzzing with anticipation, eager to add this highly sought-after pair to their collections. Stay tuned for more updates on this anticipated drop, which promises to make a splash in the sneaker community. Don’t miss out on your chance to own a pair this August, whether you’re a dedicated Air Jordan aficionado or simply a fan of stylish footwear.

"White Thunder" Air Jordan 4

Image via Nike

These sneakers showcase a black rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole, featuring an air bubble for added comfort. Also, the upper is crafted from black nubuck with matching overlays, accentuated by clean white details. Further, lace locks and Jumpman logos on the tongue add to the sleek design, while branding on the heels is visible through the black mesh. With its striking combination of materials and design elements, this pair will be a standout release when it hits the shelves later this summer.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “White Thunder” is going to drop on August 24th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $215 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike