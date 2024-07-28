Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” Receives Even More Photos

It's just a matter of time until Jordan drops the official look.

The Air Jordan 3 is making a bold comeback in November 2024 with the legendary "Black Cement" colorway. Get ready for a trip back to 1988, as this release perfectly replicates the original. Sneakerheads are buzzing with excitement for the revival of this iconic silhouette. The "Black Cement" features a sleek black leather upper with cement grey detailing. The classic elephant print overlays on the toe and heel add timeless flair, while red accents on the tongue, eyelets, and Jumpman logo create a striking contrast.

What truly sets this release apart is its dedication to authenticity. The 2024 version captures the essence of the original '88 design, including the nostalgic "Nike Air" branding on the heel. This isn't just a reissue; it's a celebration of a sneaker that’s left an indelible mark on sneaker culture. As November approaches, anticipation is building for the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement." This release promises to be more than just a drop—it’s a tribute to a classic that continues to influence and inspire.

"Black Cement" Air Jordan 3

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a gray, grooved rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole. The iconic elephant print adorns the toebox and heel, a classic Air Jordan 3 detail. Crafted from black leather, the upper includes perforations near the laces for extra breathability. Red Jordan branding on the tongue and heel completes the look. Returning with true OG '88 specs, including original packaging, these shoes will be widely available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” will be released on November 23rd, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike