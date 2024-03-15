Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” Receives Huge Release Details

The Air Jordan 3 was initially slated for release in a "Black Cement Reimagined" colorway, but plans have changed. Instead, fans can look forward to a release in the classic "Black Cement" look, which maintains more of the original aesthetic of the pair that dropped in 2018. This decision has sparked excitement among sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate the timeless appeal of the OG color scheme. The "Black Cement" iteration features a black leather upper with elephant print overlays, accented by hits of grey and red. The Air Jordan 3 continues to captivate sneakerheads and collectors alike.

The switch back to the traditional colorway is a nod to the silhouette's heritage and enduring popularity. Fans of the Air Jordan line can now eagerly anticipate the return of this beloved color scheme, ready to add it to their collections. The Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" will make its highly anticipated comeback, offering a piece of sneaker history to a new generation of enthusiasts. Overall, keep an eye out for the release date, as these kicks are sure to fly off the shelves.

"Black Cement"

Image via Nike

The sneakers showcase a gray, grooved rubber sole with a white midsole. Elephant print lines the toebox and heel, as is customary with the Air Jordan 3. Also, the upper is constructed of black leather with perforations near the laces for breathability, and it features red Jordan branding on the tongue and heel to maintain a consistent theme. Overall, these sneakers boast a clean and minimal design, making them a fan favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” will be released on November 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

