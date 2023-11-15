Air Jordan 3 “Doernbecher” Releasing This December

You can cop this pair early.

BYBen Atkinson
Air Jordan 3 “Doernbecher” Releasing This December

The Air Jordan 3, a timeless silhouette loved by sneakerheads, takes on an extraordinary persona in its forthcoming "Doernbecher" colorway set for release this December. Steeped in a legacy of philanthropy and creative expression, this iteration signifies the pinnacle of the annual Nike Doernbecher Freestyle project, where the convergence of art, charity, and footwear craftsmanship takes center stage. Designed by the talented Hugo Covarrubias Molina, the Air Jordan 3 Retro embraces the essence of individuality and courage. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant hues of the Seattle Seahawks uniforms, the shoe is a kaleidoscope of colors that mirrors Hugo's spirit.

With each Doernbecher release, Nike showcases the unique visions of six young patients from Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, granting them a remarkable opportunity to craft their narrative through footwear. The Air Jordan 3's return to this charitable initiative heralds a legacy dating back to 2011 when its initial Doernbecher iteration captured hearts and became a coveted collector's item. As the countdown begins for its highly anticipated release, this Air Jordan 3 stands not just as a sneaker but as a testament to resilience, creativity, and the enduring impact of collaboration between sportswear giant Nike and the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Anthracite” Just Released – Buy Now

"Doernbecher" Air Jordan 3

Air Jordan 3
Image via Nike

The sneakers are designed by Hugo Covarrubias Molina. They feature a vibrant green sole and a clean white midsole. Dark navy leather constructs the uppers, with slimy green accents. The sneakers feature creative details all over, including a gold chain and "It's ok to be different" on the soles. These sneakers are certainly vibrant and the AJ3 could not be a more comfortable silhouette. Wondering where to cop? Check out Flight Club for this pair of AJ3s!

More Photos

The Air Jordan 3 "Doernbecher" is currently available for purchase via GOAT. You can get your hands on this pair early! Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Doernbecher
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 3
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Pegasus 89 “Red Stardust” Receives Drop Details

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.