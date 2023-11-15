Air Jordan 3 “Doernbecher” Releasing This December

The Air Jordan 3, a timeless silhouette loved by sneakerheads, takes on an extraordinary persona in its forthcoming "Doernbecher" colorway set for release this December. Steeped in a legacy of philanthropy and creative expression, this iteration signifies the pinnacle of the annual Nike Doernbecher Freestyle project, where the convergence of art, charity, and footwear craftsmanship takes center stage. Designed by the talented Hugo Covarrubias Molina, the Air Jordan 3 Retro embraces the essence of individuality and courage. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant hues of the Seattle Seahawks uniforms, the shoe is a kaleidoscope of colors that mirrors Hugo's spirit.

With each Doernbecher release, Nike showcases the unique visions of six young patients from Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, granting them a remarkable opportunity to craft their narrative through footwear. The Air Jordan 3's return to this charitable initiative heralds a legacy dating back to 2011 when its initial Doernbecher iteration captured hearts and became a coveted collector's item. As the countdown begins for its highly anticipated release, this Air Jordan 3 stands not just as a sneaker but as a testament to resilience, creativity, and the enduring impact of collaboration between sportswear giant Nike and the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

"Doernbecher" Air Jordan 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers are designed by Hugo Covarrubias Molina. They feature a vibrant green sole and a clean white midsole. Dark navy leather constructs the uppers, with slimy green accents. The sneakers feature creative details all over, including a gold chain and "It's ok to be different" on the soles. These sneakers are certainly vibrant and the AJ3 could not be a more comfortable silhouette. Wondering where to cop? Check out Flight Club for this pair of AJ3s!

More Photos

The Air Jordan 3 "Doernbecher" is currently available for purchase via GOAT. You can get your hands on this pair early! Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

