Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” Official Photos Revealed

We are so close to this sneaker dropping.

BYBen Atkinson
The Air Jordan 3, a legendary silhouette, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Its iconic design and timeless appeal make it a favorite among sneakerheads. Now, an eagerly anticipated "Midnight Navy" colorway is generating buzz in the sneaker community. This classic model, first introduced in 1988, boasts a distinctive mix of materials and a visible Air unit in the sole for unparalleled comfort. Its instantly recognizable elephant print details add a touch of flair to the shoe's overall aesthetic.

The Air Jordan 3's enduring popularity can be attributed to its role in Michael Jordan's career, as it was the sneaker he wore during an unforgettable dunk contest victory. Its rich history and cultural significance have solidified its place in sneaker lore. The upcoming "Midnight Navy" colorway promises to infuse the Air Jordan 3 with a fresh and exciting twist. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to add this unique iteration to their collections, as it continues to push the boundaries of style and innovation in the world of sneakers.

"Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 3

Air Jordan 3
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The grey and black elephant print is present, an iconic accent of the AJ3. White leather constructs the uppers, with midnight navy accents all around the sneakers. Navy Jordan branding is located on the tongue as well as the heel. These sneakers are clean and simple, and you can never go wrong with the 3. Overall, this pair is definitely going to be a hit when it is released.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” will be released on January 13th, 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Midnight Navy
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 3
Image via Nike

