Air Jordan 5 “Lucky Green” Coming Soon

Official images have dropped for this pair.

BYBen Atkinson
Air Jordan 5 “Lucky Green” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 5 is nothing short of a legendary sneaker. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, this iconic silhouette showcases the perfect fusion of style and performance. The Jordan 5 features several unique elements that set it apart, including the distinctive fighter plane-inspired design aspect. Throughout the years, the Air Jordan 5 has seen many different colorways and collaborations, becoming a sneaker for artistic expression and history. This pair, dressed head to toe in a burgundy colorway, is sleek and elegant and will be a fan favorite when it drops.

Recently, we have seen the Air Jordan 5 teased in an A Ma Maniere collaboration. We have also seen the Jordan 5 rumored to be a collaboration with renowned producer, DJ, and media personality, DJ Khaled. Now sneakerheads can rejoice as the Air Jordan 5 is making a return in a "Lucky Green" colorway releasing early next year. This colorway is definitely going to be a hit and it is the perfect color combination for the always-hyped Air Jordan 5. 

Read More: Air Jordan 2 Low “Python” Officially Revealed

"Lucky Green" Air Jordan 5

Air Jordan 5
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an icy blue translucent sole with a green midsole with black accents. The uppers are constructed from a white leather base with a white mesh panel. The tongue is black and has a green Jumpman logo on it. The heel also features a Jumpman logo, probably in green although we can't see from the photos. A green and black "23" is on the sides and the sneakers have a green lace lock. The sneakers are a women's exclusive, meaning only women's sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 "Lucky Green" is releasing on February 28th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Lucky Green
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 5
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Reverse Panda” Gets Even More Photos

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.