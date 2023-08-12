Air Jordan 5 SE “Georgetown” Exclusive Look

The Air Jordan 5 SE is a special edition sneaker that brings a unique twist to the classic Air Jordan 5 design. The “SE” stands for “Special Edition,” signifying that this version offers something distinct from the regular model. With its iconic silhouette, the Air Jordan 5 SE showcases a blend of style and performance that’s popular among sneaker enthusiasts and athletes alike. The shoe features noticeable design elements like vibrant color combinations, premium materials, and sometimes even innovative textures. One of the standout features of the Air Jordan 5 SE is its incorporation of creative storytelling.

This special edition often draws inspiration from various sources such as movies, art, or culture, translating those influences into the sneaker’s aesthetics. This approach adds an extra layer of appeal for collectors and fans who appreciate the deeper connections that these designs represent. Overall, the Air Jordan 5 SE takes the beloved Air Jordan 5 to a new level with its distinctive design concepts, emphasizing the “Special Edition” factor through unique styles and narratives inspired by different sources of inspiration.

“Georgetown” Air Jordan 5 SE

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the images on this pair. The sneakers feature a translucent icy blue sole with a midsole made up of different shades of blue. The uppers feature deep blue leather with mesh siding. While we don’t have complete, official photos yet, we can assume there will be Jordna branding on the tongues and heels. Overall, these sneakers take on the color scheme of Georgetown University. DIfferent shades of blue create a cohesive sneaker that can be worn at all times of the year.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 5 SE "Georgetown" is releasing on November 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

