The Air Jordan 5 continues to get some amazing offerings.

Alexander Cole
Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Gets New Details

One of the best sneakers to come out of Nike in the 90s would have to be the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this is a sneaker that started off the 90s. Released in 1990, it was the last shoe that dropped before Michael Jordan started winning NBA titles. Moreover, it is a shoe that got hit with plenty of pop culture references. As a result, it still gets a ton of love from fans. To this day, the shoe is still getting some new colorways, and that is absolutely something to celebrate.

As you have probably noticed, 2023 has been a great year for this shoe so far. There have been a ton of colorways that have been released and in the coming weeks, more are on the horizon. Although, it seems like a lot of cool colorways will be dropping in 2024, as well. While it might be too early to even think about next year, the teasers are already here. For instance, @zsneakerheadz has blessed us with a fresh look at a new Air Jordan 5 simply called “Sail.”

“Sail” Air Jordan 5

Just like any other “Sail” model, you can expect a lot of beige to be found here. The upper is covered in premium light beige materials, all while the midsole is black with a beige shark tooth graphic. We get a gum outsole here which adds a bit of an aged look to the shoes. That said, it is an agreeable aesthetic that will make these work all year long.

For now, a release date for this shoe has not yet been confirmed. However, it is known that the sneaker will likely be released next year during the summer months. Hopefully, some new information on this sneaker comes to light, sooner rather than later. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Alexander Cole
