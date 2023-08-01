Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” Officially Unveiled

Overall, the Air Jordan 5 has proven to be one of the best staples of 90s sneaker culture. Although it may not be the most beloved Jordan ever created, it certainly ranks up there. Mostly, this is because the shoe kicked off the 90s for Jumpman. Moreover, it is a shoe that has had plenty of pop culture crossovers thanks to shows like The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. To this day, this sneaker remains incredibly impressive and it is always getting some new colorways that manage to impress sneakerheads.

Throughout 2023, the Air Jordan 5 has proven to be a huge sneaker. There have been some great colorways thus far, and fans have taken notice. However, the year is far from over, and Jordan Brand still has quite a bit to release. For instance, the Jordan 5 has been teased with a retro colorway from the mid-2000s called “Burgundy.” Fans remember this model quite fondly, and now, official images of the 2023 version can be found below.

“Burgundy” Air Jordan 5

Image via Nike

Firstly, you can see how a gorgeous shade of burgundy is found all throughout the upper. Secondly, there is some nice silver 3M found on the tongue. This reflective nature is very cool and works very well with the burgundy. Overall, it is a shoe that a lot of fans remember, and they are going to enjoy this look. Even in 2023, this still feels fresh.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this shoe will be dropping on Saturday, August 12th. As for the price of the sneaker, you can expect them to drop for a price of $225 USD. Hopefully, we get to see more great Jumpman shoes before the end of the year. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

