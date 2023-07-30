Air Jordan 1 Low “Sashiko Denim” Gets A Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 Low is a popular sneaker loved by many. It’s a low-top version of the iconic AJ1, which was first introduced in 1985. Created by Nike for basketball legend Michael, the Air Jordan 1 Low carries the same classic style. Featuring a blend of leather and synthetic materials in the upper, the Low offers a comfortable fit and durability for everyday wear. The shoe’s design allows for easy on-and-off, making it a convenient choice.

This is not the first time we are seeing a “Sashiko” colorway from Jordan Brand. Back in 2020, Nike released the Air Jordan 4 “Sashiko.” This year, fans can look forward to numerous new colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low. Jordan Brand understands the strong impact this sneaker has on people. Moreover, there are plenty of unique styles for them to experiment with. The Air Jordan 1 Low allows them to explore different aesthetics, unlike the usual high-top version. One example of this is the “Sashiko” edition, which appears in the images below, paying homage to Japanese design and craftsmanship.

“Sashiko Denim” Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a pre-worn sail-colored midsole. The upper features a white canvas base with distressed denim overlays, continuing the pre-worn theme of the midsole. A black Nike Swoosh matches the black rubber sole and a white Wings logo is stitched into the heel. Finally, a denim Jumpman logo can be found on the tongue, stitched in. Overall, these sneakers feature an interesting design with aspects that are designed to make the shoes look worn.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low “Sashiko Denim” is August 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

