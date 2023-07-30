Air Jordan 1 Mid “White/Black” First Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is a popular sneaker that has gained a lot of love from sneaker fans. It’s a mid-top version of the classic Air Jordan 1, which first hit the market in 1985. Designed by Nike for basketball legend Michael Jordan, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has a timeless and iconic look. Featuring a combination of leather and synthetic materials in the upper, the Mid offers durability and style. It comes with the famous Air cushioning in the sole, ensuring comfort during wear.

With its mid-top design, the shoe provides ankle support while allowing easy movement. The Air Jordan 1 Mid comes in various color combinations and collaborations, making it a versatile and fashionable choice for sneaker enthusiasts. Whether you’re hitting the court or strolling around town, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is a go-to option that effortlessly blends sport and style, leaving a lasting impact on sneaker culture.

“White/Black” Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers feature a white leather base with more white leather overlays. Black details include the Nike Swoosh and Air Jordan Wings logo, as well as the sock liner. The laces match the rest of the upper and are dressed in all white. Overall, these sneakers are very minimal and work with literally any outfit combination. Not only is the Mid an incredibly popular and versatile model, but this pair in particular is featured in a clean colorway that will surely be a huge hit.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “White/Black” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

