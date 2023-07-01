Air Jordan 1 Mid “Panda Elephant” Revealed

Overall, one could make the argument that the Air Jordan 1 Mid is the best variation of the AJ1, aside from the High OG. This is a shoe that gives consumers the aesthetics of the Jordan 1 with a bit of a twist. The ankle is lower to the ground. Moreover, the shoe is less expensive and it typically comes in much more experimental color schemes. At the end of the day, this is a great cop for both sneakerheads and casual consumers.

Throughout 2023, this is a shoe that has gotten a ton of colorways. It sometimes feels like we are reporting on a new Air Jordan 1 Mid every day. Sometimes, we even get a colorway every single day. Although lately, the shoe has been a bit more dormant. Regardless, we now subsequently have a new colorway to share with you. The sneaker is going to be called “Panda Elephant” and there is a very good reason for this.

“Panda Elephant” Air Jordan 1 Mid

Firstly, the shoe has a white and black leather aesthetic that makes you think of any other “Panda” shoe. Moreover, the heel and Nike swoosh have elephant print on them. These two aesthetics combine to create a shoe that is recognizable yet unique. If you want something that is just white and black, with maybe a bit of twist, these are absolutely perfect.

In a new report from Sneaker Bar Detroit, it was revealed that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Panda Elephant” would be released in the Fall. However, an official release date has yet to be revealed. As for the price of these kicks, $135 USD seems to be the going rate at retail. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

