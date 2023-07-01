Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” Drops This Year: In-Hand Look

Overall, the Air Jordan 2 is one of those shoes that has been criminally underrated over the last few years. For the most part, it was a silhouette that had been forgotten by fans. Much of this has to do with the fact that the sneaker came in between two legendary models. The Air Jordan 1 and Jordan 3 are iconic, and it was hard for the AJ2 to truly compete. However, times have changed, and the Jordan 2 is getting its dues, which is incredible to see right now.

Subsequently, we have seen a whole bunch of amazing new Air Jordan 2 offerings make their way to the market. Throughout 2023, this shoe has been incredibly prominent. Additionally, there are more Jordan 2s slated for the rest of the year. Teasers have been making their way to the internet, and we have tried to report on them all. The latest teaser comes in the form of this Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement.” Of course, it is an homage to the AJ3 of the same name.

“Black Cement” Air Jordan 2

As you can see in the video above, the shoe has a nice plush black leather throughout the upper. Moreover, we get grey on the tongue, back heel, and even the outsole. Lastly, red is sprinkled throughout for good measure. All of these elements come together beautifully, and it makes for a truly spectacular shoe. This is a sneaker that pretty well every collector can get behind.

According to @zsneakerheadz, this Air Jordan 2 is set to be released on September 23rd. Moreover, the retail price will be $175 USD. For now, this release date remains unconfirmed, although we’re sure more information will be coming out soon. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

