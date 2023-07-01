Air Jordan 1 Low “Pink Blast” Officially Unveiled

Overall, you truly cannot go wrong with a shoe like the Air Jordan 1 Low. Although it may not be as legendary as the High OG, it is definitely a sneaker with a lot of cache. It essentially takes the best parts of the AJ1 and then confines them into a low-top sneaker. This has subsequently proven to be a great option during the summer months. However, you can realistically wear these during all times of the year. At the end of the day, fashion truly has no rules, so wear what you like, when you like.

Throughout 2023, we have gotten a lot of different colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low. Ultimately, Jumpman understands just how popular these are. Consequently, fans are constantly being bombarded with some new options. This is always a good thing for consumers, who can play into their tastes more often. Now, we have a new AJ1 Low to report, and it is called “Pink Blast.” You can see how the shoe lives up to its name, in the official images below.

Firstly, the base of the sneaker is made with bright pink materials. This takes place on the toe box, the side panels, and even the laces. Secondly, the overlays are more red than anything else, although one could argue that dark pink is present here. Overall, it is a very solid colorway that a lot of people are going to dig, even if others think it is too much.

As for the release date of this shoe, Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that these will be dropping soon for $125 USD. If you want something loud that makes a statement during the warmer months, then these are most definitely going to be for you. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

