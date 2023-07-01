Air Jordan 6 Low Golf “White/Khaki” Revealed

Overall, the Air Jordan 6 Low Golf has proven to be one of the best Jumpman golf shoes. Although not everyone loves to golf, you can’t deny that these shoes are very cool. Michael Jordan has always had a love for golf, so it only makes sense that his brand would drop new golfing offerings. Even if they might not get the same sales as his regular sneakers, these still fulfill a niche. Jumpman continues to innovate, and you have to appreciate all that they have done.

With the Air Jordan 6 Low Golf proving to be quite popular, Jumpman has been looking to cook up some new colorways. Overall, this is great news for all of the golfers out there. With so many unique tastes out there, Jordan Brand wants to cater to a wide variety of people. With the White/Khaki colorway below, that is exactly what is happening. Although, one could argue that this is the most mass-appealing version of the shoe yet.

The Air Jordan 6 Low Golf Returns

Image via Nike

Firstly, the shoe is covered in white leather. This gives the shoe a very clean base, that fans can most certainly appreciate. Secondly, there is some khaki all around the outsole and even the midsole. These two colors contrast very nicely together and it creates a neutral colorway that will work for the later months of the year.

More Photos

It has been revealed by Sneaker Bar Detroit that this shoe will be dropping on Friday, July 28th. Moreover, the price of the sneaker has been set at $220 USD. Overall, this is a solid golf shoe that falls in line with many of Jumpman’s other offerings. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

