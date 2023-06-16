The Air Jordan 6 Low Golf is a golf shoe variation of the iconic Air Jordan 6 model. Designed specifically for golfers, this shoe combines style and performance on the course. With its low-top silhouette and sleek design, the Air Jordan 6 Low Golf offers a modern and athletic look. It features a durable leather upper that provides stability and support during the golf swing. The shoe incorporates responsive cushioning for enhanced comfort and energy return, ensuring a comfortable stride throughout the game. The outsole is designed with integrated traction patterns, delivering excellent grip and traction on various terrains.

This pair is not only functional but also stylish. The “White/Khaki” colorway adds a touch of sophistication to the shoe, making it suitable for both on and off the golf course. The combination of premium materials, attention to detail, and iconic design elements, such as the lace lock and visible Air unit in the heel, make the Air Jordan 6 Low a standout choice for golfers who value performance and style. Whether you’re an avid golfer or a sneaker enthusiast, the Air Jordan 6 Low Golf offers a unique blend of Jordan heritage and golf-specific features.

“White/Khaki” Air Jordan 6 Low Golf

Image via Nike

This pair features a golf, semi-translucent sole with white spikes for traction on the course. The upper is made of white leather and features perforated leather to maximize comfort and allow breathability. Gold accents can be found on the midsole as it surrounds the air bubble and also on the heel tab. A gold Jumpman can be found on the heel and on the tongue. Overall, this pair is a great pair for hitting the course and it comes in a clean colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 6 Low Golf “White/Khaki” is releasing sometime in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

