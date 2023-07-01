If you’re a golfer with a passion for style, you’ll be thrilled to know that Jordan, renowned for its iconic basketball sneakers, has ventured into the world of golf shoes. Offering a blend of athletic performance and fashionable flair, Air Jordan has crafted some exceptional options for golf enthusiasts. We’ll explore the five best Air Jordans for golf that are available for purchase at Stadium Goods. So, lace up your shoes and get ready to hit the fairways in style.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Chicago”

First up, we’ve got a classic sneaker in a classic colorway. The “Chicago” colorway is iconic for many reasons, so it’s no wonder Jordan Brand has continued it in a golf sneaker. This pair features all of the same aspects as the regular Jordan 1 Low, however the sole features red teeth for maximum traction on the course. Overall, this is one of the best Air Jordans for golf out there. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 4 Golf “Bred”

The Air Jordan 4 is one of the most iconic sneakers in Jordan Brand history, and they’ve transformed it to perform on the course. This pair features an all-black upper with a white and gray midsole. The sole features spikes for traction, that you can actually remove if you prefer. Other than that, this pair follows the same design and color blocking as the regular Jordan 4 “Bred.” (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “UNC”

Next up, another Air Jordan 1 Low in the iconic “UNC” colorway, which takes inspiration from Jordan’s alma mater. This pair features a clean light blue and white colorway with high-quality leather throughout the upper. The sole on this sneaker features small grooves so golfers don’t have to worry about slipping. All in all, you really can’t get a better pair of sneakers for golf, that you can buy right now. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 5 Low Golf “Fire Red – Silver Tongue”

The Air Jordan 5 Low is an incredibly popular sneaker, and now it’s available in a golf version. This sneaker features a white and red leather upper and a mostly black midsole. Also, this pair has an icy blue sole with spikes for maintaining traction on the fairway (or the rough). Overall, this is a great pair of sneakers and golfers are incredibly happy that a shoe of this caliber is available in a golfing version. (Image via Stadium Goods)

Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Playoffs”

Finally, we have the Air Jordan 12 Low “Playoffs” to round out this list of the best Air Jordans for golf. This pair dons a classy black-and-white color scheme throughout. High-quality leather and lizard print covers the upper and a red Jumpman logo can be found on the tongue. A white rubber outsole finishes off the sneaker, with grip pods to maintain traction. Remember, this pair and every other pair is available to purchase right now on Stadium Goods. (Image via Stadium Goods)

