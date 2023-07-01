The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is a shoe designed for golfing. It is a variation of the popular Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker. The shoe has been modified for golf with features that provide traction and stability on the golf course. It is a comfortable and stylish option for golfers who want to play their best while looking good. The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is a great choice for those who enjoy both golfing and the iconic Air Jordan 1 design.

“Olive” Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf

As always, thanks to @sneakerknockerzllc for providing the images and information on this pair. This pair features an olive rubber sole with extended grooves to provide traction on the course. Also, the shoes feature a clean white midsole. The upper is made of olive suede with cream leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is black and the Cactus Jack logo is imprinted behind the Swoosh. Jordan Golf can be found on the tongue and the Wings logo can be found on the right heel, with a Cactus Jack logo on the left.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf x Travis Scott “Olive” is going to drop on October 23rd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $170 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

