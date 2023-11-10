Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Gift Giving” Drop Details

Another pair joins the Gift Giving collection.

BYBen Atkinson
The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf tees up a new level of style and performance for golf enthusiasts. With its iconic design and athletic prowess, this sneaker brings a slam-dunk attitude to the golf course. Dropping just in time for festivities is the "Gift Giving" colorway, showcasing a metallic silver upper that exudes a festive vibe. This special edition of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf not only elevates your game but also adds a touch of holiday spirit to every swing.

The metallic silver upper of the "Gift Giving" colorway catches the eye, making a bold statement on the greens. Beyond its aesthetics, the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf ensures a comfortable and stable fit, combining the best of sneaker culture with golf performance. Golfers looking to make a statement with their footwear while enjoying top-notch functionality are turning to the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf. The "Gift Giving" colorway, with its metallic silver allure, takes this fusion to a whole new level, making every round on the golf course a celebration of style and skill. Step into the swing of things with Air Jordan's latest golf innovation.

“Gift Giving” Air Jordan 1 Low Golf

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent icy blue rubber sole with a clean white midsole. A metallic silver leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more silver overlays. Light grey laces match the tongue and sock liner. Also, metallic Jordan branding is found on the tongues and the Air Jordan Wings logo is found on the heels in white. Finally, the sneakers feature grooves in the sole for maximum traction on the course. 

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Gift Giving” is going to drop on November 17th. Also, the retail price will be $170 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Gift Giving
Image via Nike
Air Jordan 1 Low Golf
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
