Travis Scott is having a huge moment right now and for good reason. Overall, he is making preparations for his brand-new album, UTOPIA. Although he has yet to officially reveal the release date for the album, people are saying the album is coming on July 21st. This is all thanks to some billboards that were put up throughout Los Angeles. Moreover, he has seemingly been filming an album trailer throughout Europe.

At this point, it is looking likely that the album will be released soon. Hopefully, it comes before the end of the month. Otherwise, Astroworld will have hit its five-year anniversary without an official follow-up. As for Travis Scott and his endorsements, well, he is still working closely with Jordan Brand and Nike. In fact, it appears as though he has a golf shoe on the way. This golf shoe is going to be coming later this year, and fans are very excited.

Travis Scott Gets Another New Collab

Over the weekend, we got a fresh look at this sneaker courtesy of @xcsnkr on Instagram. Furthermore, the images were shared by @zsneakerheadz. As you can see in the Instagram post, the sneaker will have a nice mocha base to it. Moreover, there will be some white overlays, with a black backward swoosh on the sides. Of course, these shoes will also contain Cactus Jack branding and some spikes on the bottom for better traction.

According to @zsneakerheadz, this new shoe is going to be dropping on October 13th for a price of $170 USD. However, it is unknown whether or not this will actually happen. Instead, this release date is simply a rumor. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

