Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert performed their new song, “Aye,” together for the first time in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday. The two both took the stage at Longitude 2023. Uzi dropped the collaboration on their new album, Pink Tape, on Friday. Other performers throughout the weekend included Calvin Harris, Metro Boomin, Joey Bada$$, and more.

“Aye” is quickly becoming one of the early fan favorites from the Pink Tape. On the track, Uzi raps, “I put them diamonds my teeth (Aye) / Might put somе diamonds my nose (Aye) / Aye, I put them diamonds my teeth (Aye) / Might put some diamonds my nosе (Aye, huh?).”

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert & Travis Scott’s “Aye” Off “The Pink Tape” Is A Moshpit Banger

Lil Uzi Vert At Their “Pink Prom” Event

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 27: Lil Uzi Vert attends Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom at Irving Plaza on June 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Other collaborations featured on the Pink Tape include Nicki Minaj, Bring Me the Horizon, Don Toliver, and Babymetal. On the production side, Uzi worked with Don Cannon, BNYX, Ken Carson, Rick Rubin, Maaly Raw, Wheezy, and many more.

On the album, Uzi raps about their sexuality during the track “Flooded the Face,” reaffirming to fans that they’re straight. The lyrics come after Uzi previously changed their pronouns to they/them. Uzi discussed their gender identity ahead of the album during an interview with 032c magazine. “Taking the time to figure out who you are is a big part of what it means to be alive. Once you figure out whether you’re here with it, there with it, or both, you’re not alone anymore. This community offers access to a certain kind of support that you might not have had [previously during] your entire life because you weren’t raised that way. I come from a household where it’s not okay to be ‘non’ anything.”

Travis Scott & Lil Uzi Vert Perform “Aye”

Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert performed “Aye” together for the first time in Dublin 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/s7uWVtGsC4 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 2, 2023

The performance for Travis comes ahead of the release of his upcoming album, Utopia. While he’s been teasing the album for years at this point, hints of its imminent release have become more and more prevalent in recent weeks.

Read More: Travis Scott Will Reportedly Be On Lil Uzi Vert’s “The Pink Tape”

[Via]