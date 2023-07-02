Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape proved itself to be quite the versatile project: metal headbangers, rage, synth-led bops, and some softer cuts. Overall, fans of any style of theirs will probably find at least a couple of tracks to latch onto on this gargantuan and highly-anticipated project. However, there’s one song here that’s meant for the moshpit frequenters, and that’s “Aye” featuring none other than Travis Scott. Of course, this explosive track is exactly what fans expected from this team-up, and it’s actually been a long time coming. Not only is this a previous leak, but it’s also their first official collaboration since the 2018 single “Watch.”

As far as their performances, the two MCs follow a similar vocal and melodic path when it comes to their flows. Rather, La Flame follows Lil Uzi Vert’s flow at first, and includes some switch-ups and more high-pitched vocalizations throughout. In Uzi’s case, they bring the energy to almost overloading levels with their shouts, emphatic lines, and rough tone. They show off plenty of chemistry here, even if Travis Scott has a pretty cringe griddy bar in there that doesn’t show him at his best pen game by any means. Even though the Philly MC isn’t going full lyrical miracle either, both artists bring an infectious energy to “Aye” that will have you shouting that repetitive chorus as well.

Lil Uzi Vert & Travis Scott’s “Aye”

Meanwhile, the instrumental here is dramatic, hype-fueling, and addictive. The gorgeous strings that start the track off actually change pitch at a certain point, making the beat just a little more dynamic. Along with a slow-tempo trap beat with minimal hi-hats and snares (plus booming bass), it’s exactly the kind of track to throw elbows out and jump to at a show. If you haven’t heard it or the rest of Pink Tape yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service. Also, check out standout bars below and log back into HNHH for more on Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott.

Quotable Lyrics

F**k on that b***h for free (Ayy)

This s**t feel like victory (Ayy)

Money ain’t s**t to me (Ayy)

Marni gon’ stick to me (Ayy)

