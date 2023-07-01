Lil Uzi Vert has been keeping us on our toes with teasers of his Pink Tape album for years now. On Friday (June 30), the highly anticipated effort finally hit DSPs, much to rap lovers’ relief. It came complete with 26 tracks and appearances from Don Toliver, Bring Me The Horizon, and Travis Scott. Perhaps one of the most well-received titles on LUV’s new release is “Endless Fashion” with Nicki Minaj. The Queen of Rap contributed a verse that she’s revealed was nothing short of “exhausting” to complete.

Little more than 24 hours after Pink Tape made its debut, it’s being reported that it could mark the first No. 1 hip-hop album of the year. Uzi’s last LP, Eternal Atake, arrived to great success in early 2020. It subsequently moved 288K album-equivalent units and earned 400M US streams in its first week. At the time, it was the fourth-largest streaming debut the music industry had seen, so it’s no wonder the Philadelphia native took their time with dropping the follow-up.

Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape is a Hit

Lil Uzi Vert is expected to earn the first #1 rap album on the Billboard 200 in 2023. #PinkTape to debut at #1. pic.twitter.com/rNNsTiyU4y — chart data (@chartdata) July 1, 2023

At the time of publication, Twitter is facing issues preventing us from receiving exact first week projections for Pink Tape. Regardless, knowing that the fashion icon could help hip-hop achieve such a major milestone is exciting.

It was thought that Young Thug might be the man for the job last month, however, he unfortunately fell short to Morgan Wallen after selling 88K. The country superstar has been topping the carts for several weeks now, but could very well be dethroned by Lil Uzi Vert in the coming days.

Young Thug’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS Does Impressive Numbers

Check out last week's full list of album sales on Reddit below. Are you surprised that Young Thug's BUSINESS IS BUSINESS missed out on taking home rap's first No. 1 album of 2023?

