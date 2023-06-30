Lil Uzi Vert might have just come through with hip-hop’s first #1 album of 2023. Although we’ll have to see how Young Thug’s Business Is Business performs on Billboard 200, Uzi’s Pink Tape could very well become the highest-selling hip hop album of the year. After all, it’s been nearly three years since Eternal Atake and they began teasing Pink Tape last year. Plus, the success of “Just Wanna Rock” created even more anticipation surrounding the project.

This morning, Pink Tape arrived in its entirety with features from Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver, and Travis Scott. However, Uzi even nabbed some more unexpected features from Babymetal and Bring Me The Horizon. The eclectic collection of records remains cohesive while leaping into more experimental grounds, as we’ve expected from the Philadelphia artist. And ultimately, the risks prove rewarding as fans are already declaring Pink Tape to be the Album Of The Year.

Pink Tape Highlights

The moment that the clock struck midnight, fans flooded streaming platforms like Apple, Tidal, and Spotify, which reportedly crashed after the project release. However, once fans were able to dive into the 26-song body of work, they definitely weren’t disappointed. Records like “Aye” with Travis Scott and the Nicki Minaj-assisted, “Endless Fashion” came as immediate standouts among the collaborations while records like “Nakumura” received praise for its creative use of Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme song “The Rising Sun.”

Reactions To Lil Uzi Vert’s Album

Ultimately, Lil Uzi Vert came through with a strong body of work overall. Despite the fact that it’s 26 songs with a run time of nearly an hour and a half, Uzi ensured that the wait for Pink Tape was well worth the hype. Fans immediately came out of the gates declaring the album to be the “Album of The Year” shortly after it was released. While it might be a bit early to give the album that type of title, Uzi certainly came through with a strong contender. Check out a few of the responses to Lil Uzi Vert’s new album below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Four songs into this Lil Uzi Vert album pic.twitter.com/Ftxa4IgAKH — trace (@tracedontmiss) June 30, 2023

lil uzi vert leaving the studio after making pink tape #pinktape pic.twitter.com/BToWhliDQE — jotman🌵 (@jotmanjotman) June 30, 2023

EVERYONE WHO SAID LIL UZI VERT WAS WASHED #PinkTape pic.twitter.com/JMj6kZnii2 — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆(PINK TAPE TONIGHT 💒) (@Stunna999_) June 30, 2023

Lil uzi vert and the beats he rapping on the pink tape pic.twitter.com/u2TpDxY4m5 — † 𝓜𝓪𝓷𝓲 † (@kharomani) June 30, 2023