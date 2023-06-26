Lil Uzi Vert is an artist that a lot of people want to hear from right now. As it stands, Uzi is in the midst of teasing their new album, The Pink Tape. Originally, Uzi claimed that this album would be released in June. However, that has yet to materialize. Additionally, there is only one week left in the month, which means we might not actually get the album in June, after all. Although this is disappointing, the sheer abundance of snippets we have received indicates that it is at least coming soon.

Last night, Lil Uzi Vert was at the BET Awards. Overall, it was a huge awards show as some of the biggest stars in all of hip-hop showed up to the stage. Moreover, it was a special time as it was a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. It was a fun night, and Uzi was a huge part of it. This is mostly due to the fact that they got to start off the show with a performance of “Just Wanna Rock.” In fact, there was also a demonstration of a brand-new song. This performance can be seen down below.

Lil Uzi Vert Delivers New Song

Lil Uzi Vert previews new music off the Pink Tape @ the 2023 BET Awards 🔊💕💒🐺💿 pic.twitter.com/eiAYKFCJzF — uziawge 👽🔊💕🏩🛸 ピンク 🕴🏾 (@uziawge) June 26, 2023

Overall, the song was received well by fans. Not to mention, it is clear that Uzi is going in an obvious direction for their new album. Although this song might not be to everyone’s taste, it is still very much in the same stratosphere as “Just Wanna Rock.” Unfortunately, not everyone enjoyed the song. According to reports, JT threw a phone at Uzi and even called them a groupie after mentioning Ice Spice in the new track. Although the reason for the incident is unknown, the speculation has run rampant.

No matter what, it is clear that we need The Pink Tape sooner rather than later. Hopefully, this is a project that lives up to the hype. Let us know your expectations for it, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

