Fans are hyped about The Pink Tape, the upcoming release from Lil Uzi Vert. Earlier this week, Uzi teased the cover album’s cover art and hinted at potential collaborations. It is believed that Playboi Carti and Ken Carlson will both feature on the album. Elsewhere, Uzi will be headlining at Kid Cudi’s Moon Man’s Landing 2023 event later this year.

The Pink Tape is Uzi’s first major release since 2020. During the first year of the pandemic, Uzi dropped Eternal Atake and Pluto x Baby Pluto, the latter being a collaborative album with Future. Eternal Atake spent two weeks at #1 in March while Pluto x Baby Pluto peaked at #2. Furthermore, Uzi has released two collaborative tracks this year – “I’m Not Human” featuring XXXTentacion and “Watch This” remixed by ArizonaTears. However, Uzi has now shared some more details about what fans can expect from The Pink Tape.

“The Pink Tape” New Details

New “Pink Tape” info shared by Lil Uzi Vert via Instagram Live 💿



▪️ 25 tracks including “Just Wanna Rock” + two bonus songs that “a lot of people love but didn’t really get to hear”



▪️ Cover and tracklist this week



▪️ Uzi hinted at a Playboi Carti feature again: “Not that… pic.twitter.com/kL5KtZdQs3 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 18, 2023

Speaking on Instagram Live, Uzi gave more details about what fans can expect from The Pink Tape. In regards to collaborations, Uzi continued to tease a Playboi Carti track. “Not that many features but the features that everybody thinks I should have… basically, where I started at is where imma finish,” the rapper cryptically said. However, he did also confirm that a track produced by Ken Carlson would appear.

Furthermore, Uzi revealed that the album will feature 25 tracks, including “Just Wanna Rock” as well as two bonus tracks. Of these tracks, Uzi said were songs that “a lot of people love but didn’t really get to hear.” Additionally, Uzi pointed to a release in the next two weeks (other sources have reported that it will drop on June 30). Meanwhile, Uzi announced that the Pink Tape World Tour will begin “right after the summer,” which suggests fans can expect tour dates from around August onwards. Are you excited about The Pink Tape? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

