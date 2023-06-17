YNW Melly’s trial for double murder had no shortage of noteworthy moments in its first week. Given the easy accessibility of the trial proceedings via livestream and its rapid spread online, many fans reacted in varying degrees to its antics. Some laughed at his attorney’s notebook, others recoiled at him blowing kisses in court, and so on. However, on the fourth and latest session of the trial so far, which took place on Thursday (June 15), one particular moment has fans scratching their heads. In it, the rapper appears to attempt to “escape,” as many have put it, or simply make his way close to an exit of the courtroom.

Of course, this is a prime example of fans reading too deeply into a clip from the court proceedings. What actually happens is that YNW Melly leaves his place and walks around aimlessly, close to one a door that reads “Restricted Area.” Then, a group of security guards halt him before he gets too far and then redirect him to his spot at the table. Still, it made for a pretty comical moment thanks to fan reactions to the video, though other aspects of the trial are no laughing matter.

YNW Melly’s “Attempted Escape,” So Fans Say

They said YNW Melly tried to escape today pic.twitter.com/EXXTMb5gBc — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 16, 2023

For example, the families of the victims in the case, YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser, believed some of YNW Melly’s actions in court to be disrespectful. “He [blew a kiss in the courtroom] a couple of times… that wasn’t his first time,” Leandra Phillips, Juvy’s mother, told NBC 6. “I walked out. What you praying for? You sitting there like you ain’t got no remorse. Like, every time I walk in, you smiling. This ain’t the same for that. This is sad, this case is serious.”

Meanwhile, next week holds some very crucial discussions for this situation, as the 24-year-old’s lead attorney requested a mistrial. It seems like this is based on evidence the state presented that the defense finds to be prejudicial, or rather irrelevant to the facts of the case and instead merely causing negative bias against the defendant. While many believe this to be a surefire sign of the MC’s freedom, it’s not that easy and, even if approved, could still result in a new trial. For the latest updates and news on YNW Melly, check back in with HNHH.

