courtroom
- MusicRihanna Fans Scrutinize Her Newly Released Courtroom Sketch For ASAP Rocky TrialPeople are talking about this case for a few different reasons.ByGabriel Bras Nevares7.0K Views
- MusicDiddy's Courtroom Sketch Released After Mogul Enters Not Guilty PleaHe's in a dire legal situation.ByElias Andrews5.4K Views
- MusicBlueface Spotted In Court As New Photos Of The Rapper Surface OnlineBlueface is supposedly going to be in jail until the summer.ByAlexander Cole5.5K Views
- MusicYoung Thug Delivers Loving Message To Mariah The Scientist In Court: WatchYoung Thug was excited to see his bae.ByAlexander Cole2.5K Views
- PoliticsDonald Trump Jr. Asks Courtroom Sketch Artist To Make Him "Look Sexy"Donald Trump Jr. wanted the courtroom sketch artist to make him look "sexy" while testifying, this week.ByCole Blake1039 Views
- MusicYoung Thug Court Photo Has Fans Thinking He Put On WeightFans are noticing something different.ByAlexander Cole7.2K Views
- MusicBlueface's Shooting Victim Takes Courtroom SelfieThe California rapper appears quite calm in the picture as he faces 24 months of a suspended sentence for a 2022 incident.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.4K Views
- MusicYNW Melly Scores Small Victory In Court TodayDespite his ongoing difficulties during the trial Melly managed to pick up a small victory today. ByLavender Alexandria25.1K Views
- MusicYNW Melly Appears To Try To Leave Courtroom Mid-Trial In Viral ClipEven though there's probably another explanation, it didn't stop jokes from piling in online.ByGabriel Bras Nevares36.6K Views
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Rapper Blows Kiss In CourtroomThe Florida native's behavior is erratic, to say the least.ByGabriel Bras Nevares7.5K Views
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Update: Alleged Killer Appears To Pray Before Jurors Enter CourtroomThe long-awaited trial is currently being live streamed, and all eyes have been on Melly.ByHayley Hynes4.4K Views
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Appears To Be In Good Spirits In Courtroom PhotosYNW Melly's trial begins on June 5th. ByAron A.14.1K Views