The YNW Melly court drama has captivated rap fans everywhere. While there have been plenty of difficult moments for Melly so far he scored a small victory in court today. Yesterday morning, his lawyer’s motion for a mistrial was shot down by the judge. But this morning it was a different legal process decision that actually worked out in favor of Melly. According to legal analyst Terri Austin, whose been following the trial, the judge ruled that the prosecution committed a discovery violation. The prosecution failed to disclose a second forensics report meaning that information will now be excluded from being used as evidence in the trial.

It’s the first real good news to come out of the trial for Melly in a few days. Last week, during the trial’s fourth day Melly scored a similar victory when more evidence was ruled ineligible. Snapchat memories were deemed prejudicial due to the presumptions that could be made about Melly by the presence of money and firearms in the videos. What’s been much more interesting for fans following the trial though, are its viral moments.

YNW Melly Steals A Small Win

Judge Murphy ruled @ynwmelly trial that Prosecution committed a discovery violation for failure to disclose a second forensics report. That information will now be excluded! @LawCrimeNetwork @cathyrusson #ynwmelly — Terri Austin (@Terridaustin) June 21, 2023

Most recently, a video that made it look like Melly was leaving the courtroom right in the middle of the trial. That followed attention-grabbing moments like Melly blowing a kiss to cameras on the way out of court. Easily the most viral clip from the trial so far has been one of his attorney’s notebooks. The fact that the notebook read “Evil Plans And Stuff” had fans absolutely buzzing and comparing Melly’s whole legal team to supervillains.

YNW Melly’s newfound attention hasn’t just come from fans interested in the courtroom. In the weeks since his trial started, he has seen a massive increase in streaming. On Spotify alone, he’s seen an increase in monthly listeners by over 800k across the last few weeks. Fans with a darker sense of humor have pointed out the increase in streams for Melly’s biggest hit “Murder On My Mind.” The song is rapidly approaching becoming his first with 1 billion streams on Spotify. What do you think about Melly’s new victory in court today? Let us know in the comment section below.

