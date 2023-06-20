YNW Melly is currently going through a very contentious double murder trial. Currently, the rapper is facing double-murder charges for the alleged executions of YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. These murders took place in 2018, and Melly has been locked up for almost five years at this point. However, the trial is finally taking place, and many are watching it very closely. Although, there have certainly been some confusing twists and turns in just one week of deliberations.

So far, the prosecution has had a difficult time presenting evidence. For instance, the judge denied the use of Snapchat memories. Moreover, they also denied the use of the song “Murder On My Mind.” Additionally, there have been some hostile witnesses who have called out the prosecution for allegedly pressuring them into their testimony. This all subsequently led to a motion for a mistrial on Thursday. Melly’s lead attorney wants the trial thrown out, and over the weekend, Judge Murphy III got to think about a potential decision. According to reporter Bryson “Boom” Paul, that decision was handed down this morning.

YNW Melly Gets Unfavorable Ruling

In the tweet above, Paul confirms that the judge denied the motion for a mistrial. This means Melly will remain on trial for the next couple of weeks. Depending on how the trial progresses, this could take longer than anyone would have expected. Moreover, a juror is currently hospitalized, and Paul reported that Melly’s trial will pick back up again at around 1:30 PM EST. Needless to say, the day hasn’t even begun and the trial is already making headlines.

This is a trial that has had a lot of anticipation around it. Fans have been waiting years to see what would happen, and so far, we know even less about what happened than we did before. Either way, this is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. Also, let us know what you think about all of this, down below.

