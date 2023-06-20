Footage of YNW Melly in an interrogation room emerged this week as many speculated that he may have cooperated with authorities in a case stemming from a 2015 shooting. The clip of Melly began making waves this week in the midst of his double-murder trial. However, one unexpecting person came to his defense: Wack 100. The music executive suggested that the prosecutors and D.A. irresponsibly put Melly’s life at risk when the video leaked.

“I say the things others scared to say. My question is why isn’t the District Attorney or Police chief brought on attempt murder charges when they release interrogation footage that’s only accessible by law enforcement outside of the DA office or the court building?” Wack wrote on Instagram. Wack 100 accompanied his post alongside a screenshot of the alleged footage of YNW Melly in an interrogation room. “his man told ok that’s street politics. But the very politic when acted upon is used to enforce the law‼️”

Wack 100 Demands Answers

Wack 100 continued to explain that with the footage out, YNW Melly could become a target inside of prison. However, he indicated that it could be a bigger ploy to bring down the “223s” rapper. “So now law enforcement releases footage to the public that can only lead to violence happening to this man. Keep in mind he’s still incarcerated . Motive because the active case is going down the drain .Action expose the man so he’s harmed in prison or upon release. Where is this within in perimeters of the law?” Wack continued.

In conclusion, Wack stated, “Documents are public record – Cool that’s within the law. Interrogation footage isn’t public record.” However, as XXL points out, that’s not necessarily the case. In the state of Florida, among other states in America, interrogation footage can be accessible to the media and the public by request.

Alleged video of YNW Melly cooperating with cops in the interrogation room surfaces

The footage that surfaced this week related to a 2015 case where YNW Melly was charged for firing a gun at people near a local high school. In the footage, the rapper explains that he acted out of self-defense because another student pulled a gun on him. However, he also shared the last name of the individual as well as details about the firearm that was pulled on him.

