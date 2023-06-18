YNW Melly’s mother, Jamie King, has taken to social media to share a message with haters amid her son’s ongoing double-murder trial. “I’m praying extra hard for the weirdos in the back talking about my family for clicks and likes,” she writes. King continues, “I’m the deleting [Instagram] I can’t be crying and making myself upset because of a lying clout chaser who won’t show his face in court but care so much.” She says, “I had 1 heart attack already because of stress I refuse to let this kill me.” Adding, “I try to be peaceful and respectful to all of you. I pray for everyone because I know it’s the right thing to do.”

Melly, as well as YNW Bortlen, are accused of murdering Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “Sakchaser” Williams in 2018. The trial began last week, and streams for Melly’s songs like “Murder On My Mind,” “Suicidal,” and more are through the roof. Judge Murphy III recently took Melly’s lead attorney’s request for a mistrial. The trial is now set to resume later this week, on June 20.

Melly’s Mother Speaks Her Mind

Though all four men were said to be friends, Juvy’s father thinks that Melly could have a motive. He says that a money dispute surrounding the sale of the YNW brand could have been a catalyst in this case, further stating that he’s always believed that Melly is guilty.

“From day one, I believed that Melly was responsible for my son’s death on October 26,” he told Law & Crime. He says that Melly’s “demeanor” and “body language” is what has him convinced. “When I finally talked to [Melly] and Cortlen on FaceTime, their response and how they reacted — they showed no remorse. They didn’t act like they was grievin,’ like they lost a best friend or nothin’,” he explained, “in my opinion, they were in the best spirits. They never came to town, never came to my son’s funeral.”

