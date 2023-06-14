The double murder trial of YNW Melly, who stands accused of killing his associates YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser, has the whole world watching. His rise to fame surged rapidly thanks to a few hit singles, which raked up a whole lot of streams thanks to this case’s high-profile nature. On Spotify alone, his biggest hits “Murder On My Mind,” “Suicidal,” “223’s” featuring 9lokknine, and “Mixed Personalities” featuring Kanye West garnered over 1,250,000 streams alone within 24 hours of court being in session, according to streaming data website kworb.net. The trial began on Monday (June 12) with opening statements, and in just two days we’ve seen many notable developments ahead of its next.

In total, the website data indicates that YNW Melly raked up over 2.6 million Spotify streams alone within that timeframe. It hasn’t been updated since, but we can assume that numbers have only continued to rise since then with impressive numbers. Given that he’s literally fighting for his life, with the possibility of the death penalty pursued by prosecutors in the jury’s hands, streams might only rise as the trial goes on. With prayers in the courtroom and displays of emotion, both positive and negative, many are morbidly captivated by the case. In fact, the Florida native gained ten platinum plaques and six gold ones from the RIAA since his arrest in 2019.

Read More: YNW Melly Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

YNW Melly’s Streaming Data After Trial’s First Day

Screenshot via kworb.net on 6/14/2023

Another interesting element to this trial concerns another famous rapper. None other than Boosie Badazz went to court to show his support for YNW Melly on both days of the trial so far. While it’s unclear whether he will attend its third on Wednesday (June 14), it’s a divisive appearance. This is because the father of YNW Juvy blasted the Baton Rouge MC for showing up to trial.

“Y’all are b***hes, man,” Juvy’s father expressed. “Boosie down there supporting Melly- he flaw as f**k for that. He don’t even know that n***a Melly. He talking ’bout, ‘I want Melly free ’cause that n***a bought me snacks and a magazine at the airport.’ What? Man, go to Marlo Mike’s trial, n***a. F**k you at this n***a trial? Marlo Mike in that b***h fighting for his life, n***a. You got that man staying up the road doing all that God damn time, but you in there for Melly.” Furthermore, he told Boosie to go back home and leave their family in peace. For more news and updates concerning YNW Melly and his trial, come back to HNHH.

Read More: YNW Melly Murder Case: What We Know

[via]